Board makes 53 recommendations to Tucson police in review of 2 in-custody deaths

A review panel that examined two in-custody deaths involving the Tucson Police Department has issued more than 50 recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

Fear of COVID-19, a shortage of Spanish-speaking 911 staffers and insufficient training all were factors in the April death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez, 27, and the March death of Damien Alvarado, 29, the panel found.

The review group, assembled by TPD, was led by two nationally recognized experts in criminal-justice reform. Members included medical and mental-health professionals, civic leaders, police critics and representatives of the police union.

The proposals for change are contained in an 80-page report released Friday by TPD. The report said there were 32 contributing factors and conditions leading to the two deaths, but the review board was not formed to judge whether “any specific participants in these events were ‘blameworthy’ or ‘liable.’”

Underlying conditions

Both deaths involved men who were high on drugs, had heart problems, were in restraints and were in a highly agitated state that put them at high risk for heart attacks, the report said.