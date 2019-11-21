Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the regents vote to approve the contract extension.
The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved a one-year contract extension to University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins that would keep him contractually locked into his position through the 2021-2022 school year.
“Dr. Robbins is that transformational leader who will position the University of Arizona to be a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said regent Bill Ridenour, who co-chaired the search committee that selected Robbins. “As a Wildcat we are fortunate to have him at this critical juncture.”
In addition to Robbins, the regents also approved one-year extensions for Arizona State University President Michael Crow, through June 30, 2024; and Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng, through June 30, 2022; the board also approved a 3.5% raise for ABOR executive director John Arnold.
The terms of all three presidents’ contract would not change.
The regents are meeting this week on the UA campus.
Robbins, 61, joined the UA in 2017 after previously serving as the president and CEO of the Texas Medical Center. The extension would represent the second he has received since he signed a three-year contract that became effective in June 2017. He received a one-year extension last year through June 2021 that increases his annual base annually on Sept. 1 by 3.5%, making his base salary roughly $698,625 this fiscal year.
His initial contract ran through June 30, 2020, and included a base annual salary of $600,000, a contribution to his retirement fund of $108,000, a housing allowance of $70,000 annually, an automobile allowance of $10,000, and a one-time payment for moving expenses that maxed out at $20,000, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Arizona Daily Star.
The contract was amended shortly after to increase Robbins’ base salary to $675,000 and eliminate the housing allowance after Robbins opted to make the presidential residence in Sam Hughes his permanent home, according to the contract.
Robbins is also eligible for a series of bonuses in the form of at-risk compensation for hitting performance and task goals both annually and through the entirety of his contract.
He received $50,000 during his first year and another $60,000 during his second year, records show. He is eligible for $60,000 in at-risk compensation for the 2019-2020 school year, and $190,000 in at-risk compensation for a series of multiyear goals through the end of his first contract, or June 2020.