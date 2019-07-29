A 4-year-old girl and four other people were bitten by a bobcat at a campground on Sunday, wildlife officials say.
The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the Shannon Campground on Mount Graham in Graham County, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Hart.
All five people, including the girl, a teenager and three adults, were taken to the hospital and have since been released, Hart said.
Wildlife officials are actively searching for the bobcat and are asking people to avoid the Shannon and Snow Flat campgrounds for the time being.
While bobcats are not common carriers of rabies, officials suspect that the bobcat is rabid, Hart said. He added that it's unusual for bobcats to attack.
Anyone who sees an aggressive bobcat can call 623-236-7201.