Bobcat nervously eyes solid ground

A young bobcat at the top of a utility pole near Magee and Oracle roads in Oro Valley on Sunday. After nearly 24 hours, the bobcat found its way down.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

A bobcat was spotted Sunday atop a utility pole in Oro Valley. "Perhaps it was being chased by another bobcat or a predator," said Mark Hart of Arizona Game and Fish Department. "They don't climb unless scared up."

Animals will find a way down once the area is clear of curious onlookers, Hart added. Anyone who sees wildlife in distress can call 623-236-7201, the 24-hour dispatch line at Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

