Bobcat nervously eyes solid ground

A bobcat was spotted Sunday atop a utility pole in Oro Valley. "Perhaps it was being chased by another bobcat or a predator," said Mark Hart of Arizona Game and Fish Department. "They don't climb unless scared up."
Animals will find a way down once the area is clear of curious onlookers, Hart added. Anyone who sees wildlife in distress can call 623-236-7201, the 24-hour dispatch line at Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).
