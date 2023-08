A video showing the moment a bobcat runs into some feline relatives at a Catalina Foothills home has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

The viral TikTok, filmed Aug. 19 by Rob Martin, features a bobcat lounging outside of the home north of Tucson as two house cats and their owners observe it from just inches away.

After being posted online on Aug. 20, Martin's video has received more than 880,000 views and has been "liked" by more than 84,000 TikTok users.