Fire crews discovered a body while fighting a house fire in Pomerene, east of Benson, about 1 a.m. Sunday, officials say.
Fire crews were inside the structure when they discovered the body in one of the bedrooms, said Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas. The sheriff's office responded and found many candles in the room where the body was located.
The body was sent to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for identification. This is an ongoing investigation. No more information was released.