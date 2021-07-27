Body of 23-year-old man found in Tucson park

The discovery of a body early Monday at a Tucson park has prompted a criminal investigation, officials say.

A passerby reported the body about 1 a.m. Monday at Flowing Wells Park, in the 5500 block of North Shannon Road near the Rillito River Park, Deputy James T. Allerton said in a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

The body was later identified as Quintin Barreto, 23.

Barreto's body had "obvious signs of trauma" and the case is being investigated as a suspicious death, Allerton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.