Body of 23-year-old man found in Tucson park

Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The discovery of a body early Monday at a Tucson park has prompted a criminal investigation, officials say. 

A passerby reported the body about 1 a.m. Monday at Flowing Wells Park, in the 5500 block of North Shannon Road near the Rillito River Park, Deputy James T. Allerton said in a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

The body was later identified as Quintin Barreto, 23.

Barreto's body had "obvious signs of trauma" and the case is being investigated as a suspicious death, Allerton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

