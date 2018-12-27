The body of a missing 72-year-old man was found early Thursday morning, officials say.
William J. Baumeister had been missing since the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 11, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo. He was last seen on a bicycle leaving the 14000 block of East Troika Street heading toward Old Spanish Trail.
Baumeister's body was found about 7:30 a.m. today in a desert area east of South Camino Loma Alta and East Old Spanish Trail.
According to Jelineo, it appears Baumeister may have been lost. The cause of death is currently unknown, but Jelineo says the death doesn't seem suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.