A Pima County Sheriff's deputy discovered the remains of a man missing nearly a month after he left his Tucson home.
Robert Crubaugh, 89, was found in remote desert northwest of Three Points shortly before noon Wednesday, said Deputy James Allerton, a sheriff's department spokesman.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death.
U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting a search in a helicopter when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Coordinates to the vehicle were relayed to a sheriff's deputy who found Crubaug's body inside the vehicle.
Crubaugh was last seen Saturday, Aug. 4 on West Bopp Road, near South San Joaquin Road on Tucson's west side.
He left his home in a black 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer to run errands after speaking with his neighbor, authorities said.
Crubaugh's family said he was diagnosed with early stages of dementia and had not been taking his medication. Crubaugh also suffered head injuries from "experiencing many falls," authorities said.
The family told authorities that Crubaugh previously met a "much younger female," and were worried he had been deceived into spending money on her.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.