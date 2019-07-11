A boil water advisory has been issued for communities in the Green Valley area, affecting about 1,400 customers.
The advisory is in place as a result of a water sampling that indicated a potential contamination in the system, Farmers Water Company said in a press release.
"Regular water system sampling and laboratory tests indicated the possible presence of the e-coli bacteria in the affected area," the release says. "Immediately, Farmers Water Company increased the chlorination levels to the affected system and notified the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) and the Arizona Department Environmental Quality (ADEQ)."
Samples will be retested to confirm the findings and the company is investigating the source of the contamination.
The affected areas include residents and businesses south of Quail Creek and east of the Union Pacific Railroad. The advisory also extends three miles south of Madera Canyon Road, including the Silver Sky Place neighborhood, the release says.
Affected communities include Madera Highlands, Madera Reserve, Colonia Real, Pasadera, Madera Shadows, Madera Foothills Estate, Continental School Complex, United Community Health Center and homes along Camino de La Canoa.
In the affected area, all water used for human consumption should be boiled for at least three minutes until further notice, the company said.
The company is also offering bottled water to affected customers. It can be picked up at United Community Health Center in Green Valley after 4 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the advisory is lifted.
For further information, Farmers Water customers can call 879-7474.