A boil water advisory has been lifted for communities in the Green Valley area, which affected about 1,400 customers.
The advisory was in place as a result of a water sampling that indicated a potential contamination in the system on Thursday, Farmers Water Company said in a press release.
"Regular water system sampling and laboratory tests indicated the possible presence of the e-coli bacteria in the affected area," Thursday's news release said. "Immediately, Farmers Water Company increased the chlorination levels to the affected system and notified the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) and the Arizona Department Environmental Quality (ADEQ)."
The affected areas included residents and businesses south of Quail Creek and east of the Union Pacific Railroad. The advisory also extended three miles south of Madera Canyon Road, including the Silver Sky Place neighborhood, the release said.
The affected communities included Madera Highlands, Madera Reserve, Colonia Real, Pasadera, Madera Shadows, Madera Foothills Estate, Continental School Complex, United Community Health Center and homes along Camino de La Canoa.
The advisory warned that all water used for human consumption should be boiled for at least three minutes until further notice, the company said.
The company was also offering bottled water to affected customers.
Update: Friday, 7/12/19 4:45 PM - Boil Water Advisory lifted for Farmers Water Co. customers! The boil water advisory issued yesterday by Farmers Water Co. to affected customers has been lifted and is no longer in effect based on water quality tests. pic.twitter.com/PBI0gnae26— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) July 13, 2019