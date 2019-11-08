University of Arizona Police Department

A bomb-sniffing dog joined the University of Arizona Police Department on Friday.

UA Police Chief Brian Seastone introduced Skip, a 22-month old Labrador from Custer, Washington. Skip is trained in explosive detection, said UAPD Public Information Officer Jesus Aguilar.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

UAPD Officer Lauren Connell, a 16-year veteran, will partner with Skip. UAPD has one other K9 patrol on campus, Toby, said Friday's news release from the campus police.

Skip is certified by the National Police Canine Association and was trained by Pacific Coast K-9.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles