A bomb-sniffing dog joined the University of Arizona Police Department on Friday.
UA Police Chief Brian Seastone introduced Skip, a 22-month old Labrador from Custer, Washington. Skip is trained in explosive detection, said UAPD Public Information Officer Jesus Aguilar.
UAPD Officer Lauren Connell, a 16-year veteran, will partner with Skip. UAPD has one other K9 patrol on campus, Toby, said Friday's news release from the campus police.
Skip is certified by the National Police Canine Association and was trained by Pacific Coast K-9.