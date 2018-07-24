An unexploded ordnance from World War II was detonated Tuesday morning after a U.S. Border Patrol agent discovered it near the Arizona-Mexico border July 20.
The agent was patrolling in Bisbee when a MK2 37mm round was reportedly found near the international boundary fence, a press release said.
Cochise County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to set up a safety perimeter.
On Tuesday, an airman from the disposal unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base determined it was a live round. The ordnance was detonated at the location as officials deemed it to be the safest location.
"Anyone finding any type of explosive is advised to not touch it and alert authorities right away," the press release said.
WWII unexploded ordnance found by #USBP and with @CC_Sheriff secured the area while @DMAFB denoted the live WWII round near Bisbee, Arizona. Protecting the community is a shared goal for all #uniformedpersonnel. details: https://t.co/4erafEJNh1 pic.twitter.com/pW5zY1zBWn— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) July 24, 2018