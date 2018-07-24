U.S. Border Patrol

An unexploded ordnance from World War II was detonated Tuesday morning after a U.S. Border Patrol agent discovered it near the Arizona-Mexico border July 20.

The agent was patrolling in Bisbee when a MK2 37mm round was reportedly found near the international boundary fence, a press release said.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to set up a safety perimeter.

On Tuesday, an airman from the disposal unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base determined it was a live round. The ordnance was detonated at the location as officials deemed it to be the safest location.

"Anyone finding any type of explosive is advised to not touch it and alert authorities right away," the press release said.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1