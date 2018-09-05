Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 163 undocumented immigrants west of the Lukeville crossing on Saturday, officials say.
Among the 163 were adults and children from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The children were as young as 4 months old.
Five of the adults in the group had been removed from the United States in the past, the release said.
After determining that all 163 people were in good health, they were processed for immigration violations, according to the release.
Last month, a spokesperson for the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector said the group size of immigrants crossing the border has decreased over the years, though large groups are still encountered.
It's the second time in about three weeks that border officers have apprehended a large group of migrants along the Arizona-Sonora border.
On Aug. 17, Ajo Station agents patrolling near the same port found 128 immigrants.