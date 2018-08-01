Border Patrol near Nogales, Ariz.
A United States Border Patrol agent parks on a hill looking into Mexico near the border fence in Nogales, Ariz.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Nearly a pound of black tar heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were seized at the checkpoint on Interstate 19 last week, officials say.

On Friday, two commercial shuttles were referred for further inspection, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

During the search, Nogales border agents said a 27-year-old woman in the shuttle had close to a pound of black tar heroin. 

When agents searched the second shuttle, agents found that a 17-year-old girl was in possession of half a pound of meth, the release shows.

Both people were arrested and the drugs were seized. The 17-year-old, who is a U.S. citizen, was turned over to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department and the 27-year-old woman, a Mexican national, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott