Nearly a pound of black tar heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were seized at the checkpoint on Interstate 19 last week, officials say.
On Friday, two commercial shuttles were referred for further inspection, a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
During the search, Nogales border agents said a 27-year-old woman in the shuttle had close to a pound of black tar heroin.
When agents searched the second shuttle, agents found that a 17-year-old girl was in possession of half a pound of meth, the release shows.
Both people were arrested and the drugs were seized. The 17-year-old, who is a U.S. citizen, was turned over to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department and the 27-year-old woman, a Mexican national, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
No further information has been released.