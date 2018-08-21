Border Patrol agents seized the meth from two U.S. citizens on Monday night.

 U.S. Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents seized 47 pounds of meth from two U.S. citizens at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Monday, officials said.

Agents referred the 27-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger in a Nissan Titan for additional inspection after a canine alerted to a scent from the vehicle.

When agents searched the vehicle, 40 packages of meth were found in a rear passenger door and tailgate of the truck, an agency news release said. The drugs were valued at more than $150,000.

The men were arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1