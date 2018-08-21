Border Patrol agents seized 47 pounds of meth from two U.S. citizens at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Monday, officials said.
Agents referred the 27-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger in a Nissan Titan for additional inspection after a canine alerted to a scent from the vehicle.
When agents searched the vehicle, 40 packages of meth were found in a rear passenger door and tailgate of the truck, an agency news release said. The drugs were valued at more than $150,000.
The men were arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.