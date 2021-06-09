Border encounters in Arizona dropped slightly in May

Customs officers at ports of entry, on the other hand, reported an increase in encounters from about 5,200 in April to about 8,000 in May. Much of that increase came at ports in Southern California and Texas. Ports of entry in Arizona saw a slight increase from about 470 in April to about 700 in May.

Quick expulsions

Most of the encounters in May led to quick expulsions to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order the Trump administration started using when the pandemic began.

The Biden administration continues to use the order, which allows officials to expel migrants within hours of encountering them, rather than process them under immigration laws.

Border Patrol officials reported 110,400 expulsions in May under Title 42, roughly the same as in April. Another 62,000 encounters in May led to migrants being processed under immigration laws.

Those expulsions often lead to repeated encounters with migrants who try multiple times to cross the border. The rate of repeat crossers encountered in May was 38%, compared with an average of 15% from 2014 to 2019, officials with the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Wednesday.