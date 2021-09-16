Border encounters near Tucson dip for 4th month in a row

Under Title 42, a public health order used by the Trump and Biden administrations since March 2020, officials can quickly expel migrants without processing them under immigration laws. As a result, the number of migrants who repeatedly cross the border is much higher now than prior to the pandemic.

The majority of the encounters in the Tucson Sector in August, about 13,000, resulted in expulsions under Title 42. Another 3,700 encounters led to migrants being processed under immigration laws.

As has been the case since last fall, the bulk of the encounters in the Tucson Sector in August, about 14,900, involved adults from Mexico or Guatemala. But the Tucson Sector also is seeing more children traveling without their parents, including about 2,400 in August, up from about 2,000 in July.

In contrast with the Tucson Sector, the majority of the encounters in the Yuma Sector in August, about 10,000, involved migrants traveling as families. The Yuma Sector also saw a wider variety of countries of origin, including about 5,200 encounters involving families from Brazil, about 1,500 encounters involving families from Ecuador.

Most of the encounters in the Yuma Sector, about 16,000, led to migrants being processed under immigration laws, while about 1,100 encounters led to migrants being expelled under Title 42.