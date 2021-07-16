Border encounters near Tucson dip for second month

For the second month in a row, the number of encounters with migrants reported by the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector dropped slightly, federal data released Friday show.

In the Tucson Sector, agents reported about 18,400 encounters, down from about 19,900 in May, in the Customs and Border Protection data.

Yuma Sector agents reported about 12,400 encounters in June, up slightly from about 12,200 in May.

Along the entire U.S.-Mexico border, CBP officials reported about 188,800 encounters in June, up from about 180,600 in May.

Border encounters refer to migrants apprehended while trying to cross the border clandestinely, along with those who flag down officials to ask for asylum. Border encounters started rising last summer and then spiked in January, when President Biden took office.

The vast majority of border encounters in June involved Border Patrol agents, who work in remote areas between ports of entry, as well as at highway checkpoints.

Agents reported about 178,400 encounters in June, up from 172,600 in May. The Office of Field Operations, which runs legal ports of entry, reported about 10,400 encounters in June, up from 8,000 in May.