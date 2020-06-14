Border officials misspent migrant-care funds on dirt bikes, boats, canine units and more, GAO report says

The GAO report said that as part of the additional funding to “respond to the significant rise in aliens at the Southwest border,” Congress approved two line items: $112 million specifically for “consumables and medical care” and $708 million for “establishing and operating migrant care and processing facilities.”

Some of the money did go to the proper use, the GAO said, pointing to the purchase of defibrillators, masks, gloves, hygiene products, baby supplies and more as items that “clearly relate to ‘medical care.’”

Other purchases, such as vehicles, might qualify if they were for medical transport, the GAO said.

But many of the other purchases clearly fell outside the intent of the allocation, the GAO report said. Those included all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other vehicles used for routine Border Patrol activities; support for an agencywide vaccine program; printers; cameras; speakers; and more.

Specific amounts that were misallocated were not available Friday. But in a statement on the decision, which came as part of a larger audit, the GAO said it determined that CBP “violated the purpose statute, which is intended to limit spending of funds to the purposes for which they were appropriated.”