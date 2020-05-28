Border Patrol agents arrest 2 escaped prisoners near Sells

Border Patrol agents arrested two fugitives who escaped from a prison in Florence, Colorado, on Wednesday.
Tucson Sector agents patrolling west of Sells made a traffic stop on a 2010 Nissan Titan around 5 p.m. The truck was occupied by a 30-year-old female driver and two adult male passengers, the agency said in a news release.
The two men initially claimed to be illegal immigrants wishing to be immediately returned to Mexico. Ultimately, they admitted to agents they were U.S. citizens and had escaped from a prison in Colorado on Wednesday.
Jose Rodriguez, 35, and Raul Guzman, 42, are serving multiyear sentences for various drug charges, the news release said.
Agents arrested Rodriguez and Guzman, as well as the driver, and turned them over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
According to KDVR-TV, Rodriguez and Guzman were discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Florence around 6 a.m. Wednesday. The camp is a minimum security federal facility next to the Federal Correction Institution Florence.
Officials said an employee found clothing on the roadside near the prison camp. An emergency headcount was conducted at approximately 6 a.m., which is when prison staff realized Guzman and Rodriguez were missing.
Video showed the two men getting into a vehicle that was waiting for them, officials said.
Rodriguez is serving a 72-month sentence for meth-related charges; Guzman is serving a 120-month sentence for meth-related charges.
Both men’s charges are out of San Francisco.
