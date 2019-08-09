Border Patrol agents south of Tucson discovered seven illegal immigrants locked in a refrigerated trailer on Interstate 19 on Aug. 7, 2019.

Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint south of Tucson found seven illegal immigrants locked in a tractor-trailer rig Wednesday night.

Agents at the checkpoint sent the Freightliner tractor-trailer rig to a secondary inspection when an agency dog alerted to the vehicle. Inside the padlocked trailer, which was refrigerated, agents discovered the illegal immigrants, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.

All of the smuggled immigrants were in good condition. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested, and agents seized the rig. The illegal immigrants were process for deportation.

