Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint south of Tucson found seven illegal immigrants locked in a tractor-trailer rig Wednesday night.
Agents at the checkpoint sent the Freightliner tractor-trailer rig to a secondary inspection when an agency dog alerted to the vehicle. Inside the padlocked trailer, which was refrigerated, agents discovered the illegal immigrants, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.
All of the smuggled immigrants were in good condition. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested, and agents seized the rig. The illegal immigrants were process for deportation.