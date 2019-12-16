You are the owner of this article.
Border Patrol agents fired at during vehicle chase on I-10

A car chase that ended on I-10 near Casa Grande caused heavy traffic on the freeway Monday afternoon. 

 Arizona Department of Transportation

Border Patrol agents were fired at during a car chase after a driver failed to stop at an immigration checkpoint near Casa Grande on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Around 2:40 p.m. a silver 2014 Ford Taurus did not yield to agents at an immigration checkpoint 20 miles south of Casa Grande. Agents pursued the vehicle, an shots were fired from the vehicle toward agents before it was stopped with the help of other law enforcement on Interstate 10, U.S> Customs and Border Protection said in an email. 

The driver and two people found in the car's trunk were arrested. Officers did not discharge their weapons in the incident, the news release said. 

The incident caused traffic to back up on I-10 for about an hour around 3:30 p.m., according to the state department of transportation. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

