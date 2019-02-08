Border Patrol apprehended a group of 325 Central Americans west of Lukeville, Arizona, on Thursday after the group entered the country illegally, say border officials.
A Border Patrol press release says the group entered into the country in an area where there are vehicle barriers intended to prevent crossings.
Members of the group told officials that buses and trucks dropped them off throughout Wednesday night on Mexico's Highway 2, which is very close to the U.S. border. The group said they crossed together at 8 a.m. to await authorities, according to the press release.
The group included 150 children, of which 32 were unaccompanied. Agents transported the group more than 15 miles to a staging area where they'll be transported by bus to a Border Patrol facility for processing, the press release says.
Officials said two of the children, a 5-year-old who may have chicken pox and a 12-year-old with a skin infection, were transported to a hospital.