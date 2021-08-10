Border Patrol chase near Tucson that ended in deadly crash being probed

Federal and state authorities are investigating a chase north of Tucson last week that involved the Border Patrol that ended in a fiery crash that killed three people and sent eight more to the hospital.

The incident started about 7 p.m. Aug. 7, when a Jeep carrying at least 11 people evaded a Border Patrol checkpoint near Three Points and ended about an hour later in a crash on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety and Customs and Border Protection reports.

The Jeep went east on Arizona 86 toward Tucson, and Border Patrol scrambled vehicles and a helicopter to chase it, the reports say.

The Jeep rushed through traffic and ran several red lights before getting onto northbound Interstate 19 then westbound Interstate 10.

A National Guard helicopter was used to pursue the Jeep near Marana and helped agents in vehicles get close to the Jeep.

At 7:57 p.m., agents used a vehicle mobilization device.

The driver of the Jeep lost control, crossed the median and smashed into a tractor-trailer before the vehicle caught fire, officials say.

Two people in the Jeep died at the crash scene. A third person died at a Tucson hospital, authorities say.