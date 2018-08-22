Border agents seized fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine at the Nogales border crossing last weekend, officials say.
On Friday, the vehicle of a 39-year-old Cuban national was referred for further inspection, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A drug dog alerted to a scent during a search of the man's car, and agents found more than 61 pounds of meth and a package of fentanyl, estimated at a combined value of $185,000.
The following day, in a separate incident, officers referred the vehicle of a 21-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, for further inspection. During the search of her vehicle, a drug dog alerted officers to the vehicle's rear quarter panels. Officers found more than 40 pounds of heroin and meth, worth an estimated $172,000, the release shows.
The vehicles and drugs were seized, the release says.