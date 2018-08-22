Border agents seized drugs, estimated at a combined value of $357,000, in Nogales over the weekend, officials say.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Border agents seized fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine at the Nogales border crossing last weekend, officials say.

On Friday, the vehicle of a 39-year-old Cuban national was referred for further inspection, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A drug dog alerted to a scent during a search of the man's car, and agents found more than 61 pounds of meth and a package of fentanyl, estimated at a combined value of $185,000.

The following day, in a separate incident, officers referred the vehicle of a 21-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, for further inspection. During the search of her vehicle, a drug dog alerted officers to the vehicle's rear quarter panels. Officers found more than 40 pounds of heroin and meth, worth an estimated $172,000, the release shows.

The vehicles and drugs were seized, the release says.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott