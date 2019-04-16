A six-vehicle collision involving two Border Patrol vehicles on Tucson's south side has has sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Irvington Road and Alvernon Way, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
The driver allegedly responsible for the collision was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after rear-ending a Border Patrol vehicle, Jelineo said.
That Border Patrol vehicle rear-ended another Border Patrol vehicle in front of it, Jelineo said. Three other cars surrounding the initial crash were also hit.
Southbound Alvernon will be closed intermittently and there will be heavy delays, Jelineo said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
No further information was available.