What Arizona border sheriffs are saying

"Where it’s broke is in Washington, D.C. and unfortunately no one is asking any of us sheriffs ‘what do you think,’ unless it’s 'come sheriff, stand by us.' I don’t want to stand by anyone. I want to get it fixed." — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, (R)

"There's no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem. Each area of the border is going to be different." — Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, (R)

"The wall is symbolic, is not going to solve the problem. You are going to be throwing money at it." — Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada (D)

"Not one thing is going to be the silver bullet that’s going to stop this criminal element from continuing to exploit out border, but a combination thereof (technology, physical barriers, agents)." — Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, (R)