A rancher now charged with murder in the case told a dispatcher he found the body of an "animal" on his property near Nogales, in a reference to a dead Mexican migrant, audio of the call obtained by the Nogales International reveals.

George Alan Kelly was called by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher just before 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to ask for details after the U.S. Border Patrol received a report about an incident on his property, which Kelly described as a "drug running incident."

Kelly made it clear he was reluctant to answer the dispatcher's questions, but when she asked if she should send an ambulance as well as a deputy to the ranch, he said, "An ambulance cannot help. EMTs cannot help. ... There is a body here. It's not alive. ... A coroner will be involved sooner or later."

"I only approached the body to make sure that the animal ― it’s not a vegetable or a mineral ― the animal wasn’t alive and it was not alive,” Kelly told the dispatcher in the call, a public record first reported by the Nogales International.

“There were no signs of blood. There was just an animal laying face down," he said. When the dispatcher confirmed, "An animal?", Kelly repeated, "It's not a vegetable or a mineral."

Kelly, 74, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Gabriel Cuen Buitimea, 48, of Nogales, Sonora.

Buitimea’s body was found Jan. 30 on Kelly’s property in the Kino Springs area near Nogales.

Earlier in the call, Kelly responded to many of the the dispatcher's questions with long pauses and answers he acknowledged were vague.

“It’s very serious, ma’am, and I can’t — I’m not going to talk over the telephone,” Kelly said early on.

He noted the "right to stay silent" and said, "I'm not admitting to anything I've done but all those things tend to add up and I don't don't know what happened."

He also said, when the dispatcher asked for details if there had been a shooting, " ... I haven't said I shot at anything."

In subsequent court testimony, Kelly's defense attorney said Kelly fired warning shots over the heads of a group of undocumented migrants crossing his property that day.