A border official revived an unresponsive infant on Saturday after the child’s mother asked for help at a port of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

A woman got out of her vehicle and ran toward the lanes of cars going through the Mariposa port, carrying a 2-month-old child, on March 4 at about 5:20 p.m., according to a news release Wednesday.

The child was not breathing, and a Customs and Border Protection officer saw the child looked pale and his lips were purple.

The officer immediately performed CPR, and after chest compressions, the child began to move. The officer placed the child on his chest and the baby vomited up the objects that were blocking his airway, the news release said.

The officer returned the child, who is a U.S. citizen, to his mother, the release said. Emergency Medical Services was notified and the Nogales Fire Department took the mother and child to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Arizona.

“CBP officers are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly provide medical aid to travelers at our national ports of entry,” said Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries. “I could not be prouder of the officers who reacted quickly and efficiently to save the child’s life.”