The prosecutor says a border rancher charged with murder shot an unarmed man in the back as he ran for his life.

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies arrested George Alan Kelly, 74, after finding the body of a Mexican national on Jan. 30 who had been shot and died on Kelly’s property, which is close to the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales.

“It's the state's position that Mr. Kelly shot an unarmed man in the back in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life with no warning, and the victim was more than 100 yards from the defendant's residence when he was shot and killed,” said prosecutor Kimberly Hunley in a Wednesday morning hearing in the case.

Hunley also said there were two more victims besides the man who died, who also fled and were shot at, and more witnesses. The victims and others in the group present were unarmed, she said.

Kelly's attorney, Brenna Larkin, countered: “We obviously have a disagreement about what the facts of this case are. The state asserts that Mr. Kelly, with no criminal history and no motive for doing so, just essentially began opening fire on a group of unarmed people who were trespassing on his property. Our position is that that did not happen, that Mr. Kelly would not do such a thing, and that instead, what happened was that he was approached by armed men who were on his property.”

There were two charges of aggravated assault added to the murder charge on Tuesday, prior to the Wednesday hearing in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in Nogales.

A judge agreed at the hearing to change Kelly's $1 million cash bond to a surety bond of the same amount.

Kelly entered a not guilty plea during Wednesday’s hearing, where Larkin asked for the judge to modify his conditions of release from the $1 million cash bond to releasing him on his own recognizance or to his wife as a third party and that his bond be reduced and/or converted to a surety bond, meaning a bail bondsman could post bail.

Larkin argued for the modified bond saying Kelly has lived in the area for decades, has caused no problems, is elderly, has no reason to flee and has no place to go, and is extremely recognizable due to all the publicity surrounding the case. He's willing to surrender his passport and do ankle monitoring, she said.

Asking the bond be converted to a surety bond, she said, “He's putting up his own land, his own property, essentially everything that he has, and he's not going to run away from that.”