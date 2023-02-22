The prosecutor says a border rancher charged with murder shot an unarmed man in the back as he ran for his life.
Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies arrested George Alan Kelly, 74, after finding the body of a Mexican national on Jan. 30 who had been shot and died on Kelly’s property, which is close to the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales.
“It's the state's position that Mr. Kelly shot an unarmed man in the back in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life with no warning, and the victim was more than 100 yards from the defendant's residence when he was shot and killed,” said prosecutor Kimberly Hunley in a Wednesday morning hearing in the case.
Hunley also said there were two more victims besides the man who died, who also fled and were shot at, and more witnesses. The victims and others in the group present were unarmed, she said.
People are also reading…
Kelly's attorney, Brenna Larkin, countered: “We obviously have a disagreement about what the facts of this case are. The state asserts that Mr. Kelly, with no criminal history and no motive for doing so, just essentially began opening fire on a group of unarmed people who were trespassing on his property. Our position is that that did not happen, that Mr. Kelly would not do such a thing, and that instead, what happened was that he was approached by armed men who were on his property.”
There were two charges of aggravated assault added to the murder charge on Tuesday, prior to the Wednesday hearing in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in Nogales.
A judge agreed at the hearing to change Kelly's $1 million cash bond to a surety bond of the same amount.
Kelly entered a not guilty plea during Wednesday’s hearing, where Larkin asked for the judge to modify his conditions of release from the $1 million cash bond to releasing him on his own recognizance or to his wife as a third party and that his bond be reduced and/or converted to a surety bond, meaning a bail bondsman could post bail.
Larkin argued for the modified bond saying Kelly has lived in the area for decades, has caused no problems, is elderly, has no reason to flee and has no place to go, and is extremely recognizable due to all the publicity surrounding the case. He's willing to surrender his passport and do ankle monitoring, she said.
Asking the bond be converted to a surety bond, she said, “He's putting up his own land, his own property, essentially everything that he has, and he's not going to run away from that.”
From the archives: Two brothers, father accused in migrant torture case
Aug. 28, 1976: Cochise jury indicts 3 in alien torture case
Sept. 8, 1976: Judge steps down from aliens torture case
Sept. 12, 1976: Arraignment of suspects set in alien torture case
Dec. 2, 1976: Indictments in alien assault case nullified
Dec. 7, 1976: Three face new hearing in Mexican alien charges
Dec. 9, 1976: Douglas men reindicted in Mexican aliens case
March 23, 1977: Douglas rancher found dead
Oct. 11, 1977: Hanigan verdict stirs call for U.S. Inquiry
Nov. 2, 1977: Mexicans sue Hanigans, asking for $3.8 million
Nov. 20, 1977: Hanigan-trial Mexicans: 'We had bad luck the day we crossed'
Nov. 22, 1977: U.S. action on Hanigans still being considered
May 17, 1978: Douglas beatings cited in discrimination charges
Nov. 17, 1978: Bell sued to force prosecution of Hanigans
Oct. 21, 1979: Double jeopardy and the Hanigan trial
Dec. 25, 1979: Double-jeopardy appeal will delay Hanigans' trial
Dec. 25, 1979: ENUF says case is just too much
June 27, 1980: 100 picket Hanigan trial, demand 'justice' for aliens
July 9, 1980: Hanigan jury sent home as judge seeks testimony on alien 'deal'
July 10, 1980: Competency issue not raised as alien takes stand again
Aug. 29, 1980: Hanigans face 3rd trial, attorney says
Jan. 10, 1981: Hanigan jury told of threats by consul
Feb. 11, 1981: Thomas Hanigan said he chased aliens, trial told
Feb. 13, 1981: Witness says Hanigan told of 'fixing those wetbacks'
Feb. 24, 1981: Patrick Hanigan jury says guilty
Sept. 6, 1981: The Hanigan story: Brothers' lawyer writing 'exactly opposite account'
Jan. 24, 1982: Political motive denied in Hanigan prosecution
July 20, 1982: Patrick Hannigan's appeal fails
Dec. 1, 1982: Supreme Court gets final Hanigan appeal
May 25, 1983: Patrick Hanigan is ordered to prison
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara