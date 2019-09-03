The impacted area caused by a water main break.

 Tucson water

A water main break near Ajo Highway and Kinney Road has prompted officials to supply community members bottled water Tuesday morning.

Tucson water reported the water main break at 7 p.m. Monday, and updated community members that repairs are expected to last longer than expected at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bottled water is available near Ajo Highway and Kinney Road and the Tucson Estates Community Center, according to Tucson Water.

Officials have closed Irvington Road at Sheridan Avenue.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tucson Unified School District reported that Johnson Elementary, Vesey Elementary and Valencia Middle schools are closed due to the outage.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.