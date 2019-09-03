A water main break near Ajo Highway and Kinney Road has prompted officials to supply community members bottled water Tuesday morning.
Tucson water reported the water main break at 7 p.m. Monday, and updated community members that repairs are expected to last longer than expected at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bottled water is available near Ajo Highway and Kinney Road and the Tucson Estates Community Center, according to Tucson Water.
Officials have closed Irvington Road at Sheridan Avenue.
Tucson Unified School District reported that Johnson Elementary, Vesey Elementary and Valencia Middle schools are closed due to the outage.
Main break at Sheridan & Irvington has been shut down. Significant area remains affected by water outage. Bottled water available at Ajo & Kinney. Repairs are more extensive than originally thought. Updates related to repairs will be posted on website. https://t.co/gqBFWZdoku— Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) September 3, 2019