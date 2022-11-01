Boundary changes proposed for Tucson City Council wards

An advisory board is proposing new boundaries for Tucson’s six City Council wards and is seeking public input before making final recommendations.
The Redistricting Advisory Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the proposals for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the mayor and council chambers at City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.
A map of the proposed changes is available online at tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections. Comments also can be submitted by email at cityclerk@tucsonaz.gov.
The new boundaries will be in place for the next municipal election in 2023, when voters will choose a mayor and three city council members in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Changes to ward boundaries typically happen about once a decade in response to population changes captured by the federal census. The changes are meant to ensure each city ward has a near-equal number of residents.
Tucson's population grew from about 520,000 in 2010 to about 543,000 in 2020 according to the federal website census.gov.
