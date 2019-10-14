NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl raised $13,200 at this year’s Roll for the Bowl, a bowling tournament held recently to benefit nonprofits.
Half of the funds raised, $6,600, will be donated to the Centurions, a local nonprofit that supports a wide range of charitable organizations and projects in Southern Arizona through hosting community events and other impact programs.
The remaining $6,600 will be allocated to other local nonprofits that apply for grants during the bowl’s annual grant cycle that commences later this month. Since its inaugural game in 2015, the bowl has donated more than $3.5 million to charity.
“It’s a privilege for us to join with the Centurions for this annual event and to work together on unique ways to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Kym Adair, the bowl's executive director.
The winning team for the 2019 Roll for the Bowl was Bruce Moses’ Attention to Detail. Team members each received official bowl watches and will have their photo in the official bowl program.