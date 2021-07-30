Boy, 13, dies when swept away in Rio Rico

A 13-year-old boy died when he and another teen were swept away Thursday night near a waterfall in Rio Rico, officials said.
The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department says it started getting calls about 7:45 p.m. reporting that two boys had been swept away by rushing water near a waterfall.
Rio Rico is about 60 miles south of Tucson.
The department's search and rescue team was dispatched along with the Tubac Fire Department and a crew from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
One of the teens - a 17-year-old boy - was eventually spotted and rescued, the Sheriff's Department said.
Crews later recovered the body of the 13-year-old boy.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.