Boy, 15, hospitalized after falling more than 30 feet in Madera Canyon
A 15-year-old Sahuarita boy suffered serious head trauma after falling more than 30 feet while hiking Madera Canyon Wednesday afternoon. 

 Green Valley Fire District

A 15-year-old Sahuarita boy was transported to a local hospital after falling more than 30 feet while hiking Madera Canyon Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

Around 4 p.m., the Green Valley Fire District responded to reports of the fall, the fire district sais in a news release. 

The fire district did not disclose the boy's name. 

The boy appeared to have suffered serious head trauma from the fall, the fire district said. Firefighters stabilized him and carried him out of the area to an ambulance.

The ambulance then transported the boy to a LifeNet helicopter that flew him to University Medical Center, the fire district said. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

