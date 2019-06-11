A boy was transported to a local hospital after authorities say he nearly drowned Tuesday afternoon on Tucson’s south side.
Around 2:14 p.m., Tucson Fire Department and the Tucson Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Benson Highway for reports of a drowning.
The boy, who is about 12 years old, was in non-life threatening condition when he was transported to the hospital, said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officials are unsure how long the child was in the water, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman.
Tucson Fire Department took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of water safety.
Adult supervision is important when children are swimming or around water. Barriers to keep children away from the pool can also help prevent accidents. Police also encourages people to take classes to learn how to swim and to learn CPR.