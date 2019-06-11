Drowning

Summer and swimming go hand in hand, but every day roughly 10 people drown by accident.  

Officials responded to two near-drowning incidents in Tucson within hours of each other Tuesday afternoon. 

Around 2:13 p.m., the Tucson Fire Department and the Tucson Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Benson Highway in Tucson's south side for reports of a drowning.

The boy, who is about 12 years old, was in non-life threatening condition when he was transported to Banner University Medical Health Center, said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman. 

Officials are unsure how long the boy was in the water, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman. Initial information indicated the boy may have had a medical issue while swimming,Nolte said in a press release.  

Around 3:30 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was transported to the Tucson Medical Center after authorities say he fell in a spa and nearly drowned.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to the incident in the 9200 block of East La Palma Drive in Tucson's southeast side. 

The boy was alert, conscious, breathing and crying before crews arrived, the Tucson Fire Department said. 

Tucson Fire Department took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of water safety.

Adult supervision is important when children are swimming or around water. Barriers to keep children away from the pool can also help prevent accidents. Police also encourages people to take classes to learn how to swim and to learn CPR.

