A lineup of comedians is ready to bring on the laughs — for a good cause.
David Fitzsimmons’s annual “Titters: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” features an all-female cast with one exception: Fitzsimmons, the Star’s editorial cartoonist and a veteran of Tucson’s standup community, who will get to do his own set on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Laffs Comedy Caffe.
Fitzsimmons joins headliner Lorrie Brownstone, a former Tucson Citizen writer who left the Old Pueblo some years back to pursue standup full-time in New York City, and several other local comedians including Linda Ray, Stacy Scheff and Priscilla Fernandez.
Comedian Nancy Stanley, who has produced her own all-female benefit comedy show called the Estrogen Hour, will host Titters, which raises money for breast cancer treatment.
Fitzsimmons held his first “Titters” show several years ago after losing his mother and sister to breast cancer.
Wednesday’s show starts at 7 p.m. at Laffs, 2900 E. Broadway. Tickets are $16 at tucne.ws/1bt0