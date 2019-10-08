David Fitzsimmons is on the lineup and fellow comic Nancy Stanley is the host for Fitzsimmons’ annual “Titters: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” show on Wednesday at Laffs.

 Frank Simon/

A lineup of comedians is ready to bring on the laughs — for a good cause.

David Fitzsimmons’s annual “Titters: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” features an all-female cast with one exception: Fitzsimmons, the Star’s editorial cartoonist and a veteran of Tucson’s standup community, who will get to do his own set on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Laffs Comedy Caffe.

Fitzsimmons joins headliner Lorrie Brownstone, a former Tucson Citizen writer who left the Old Pueblo some years back to pursue standup full-time in New York City, and several other local comedians including Linda Ray, Stacy Scheff and Priscilla Fernandez.

Comedian Nancy Stanley, who has produced her own all-female benefit comedy show called the Estrogen Hour, will host Titters, which raises money for breast cancer treatment.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fitzsimmons held his first “Titters” show several years ago after losing his mother and sister to breast cancer.

Wednesday’s show starts at 7 p.m. at Laffs, 2900 E. Broadway. Tickets are $16 at tucne.ws/1bt0

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.