Brewery owners open business to community groups
Ben’s Bells

Brewery owners open business to community groups

From left, Barbara Casanova, Ben Vernon, Cori Dolan, Julie Vernon, Joan Gilbert, Becky Cavazos, Peggy Herron, Thea Cañizo and Marie Abbs.

 Chelsea Forer / Ben’s Bells

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Ben and Julie Vernon.

Nominated by: Joan Gilbert.

Why: For their continuous support of local nonprofit organizations. The Vernons, owners of Crooked Tooth Brewery, engage in partnerships with nonprofit organizations for fundraising and information sharing, highlighting how Tucson citizens can become involved in local nonprofit organizations, Gilbert wrote in her nomination letter. “Our nonprofit organization, Partners for Equitable Science Instruction, has appreciated the willingness of Ben and Julie to support our efforts to raise funds for teachers and their students in science education,” Gilbert wrote. Crooked Tooth has hosted the organization for nights of fun science activities and fundraising. With their help we organized a family-friendly night with science trivia games, children’s science activities, silent auctions of science-related themes, and more, Gilbert said. They offer these fundraising opportunities to other community organizations as well. Crooked Tooth shares its earnings on these special nights, promoting good work across our city. “This commitment by Ben and Julie is amazing and much-needed. Shared proceeds enhance both the work of organizations and the ongoing success of the brewery. This is community-building at its finest — win-win opportunities in creative and engaging approaches between businesses and nonprofits,” Gilbert wrote.

For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20
Local news

'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20

  • Updated

Addison Rerecich, who made headlines and medical history in 2011 when she contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that led to a double lung transplant weeks before she turned 12, died on Monday, Dec. 30. She was 20 years old.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News