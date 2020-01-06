Brewery owners open business to community groups

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Ben and Julie Vernon.
Nominated by: Joan Gilbert.
Why: For their continuous support of local nonprofit organizations. The Vernons, owners of Crooked Tooth Brewery, engage in partnerships with nonprofit organizations for fundraising and information sharing, highlighting how Tucson citizens can become involved in local nonprofit organizations, Gilbert wrote in her nomination letter. “Our nonprofit organization, Partners for Equitable Science Instruction, has appreciated the willingness of Ben and Julie to support our efforts to raise funds for teachers and their students in science education,” Gilbert wrote. Crooked Tooth has hosted the organization for nights of fun science activities and fundraising. With their help we organized a family-friendly night with science trivia games, children’s science activities, silent auctions of science-related themes, and more, Gilbert said. They offer these fundraising opportunities to other community organizations as well. Crooked Tooth shares its earnings on these special nights, promoting good work across our city. “This commitment by Ben and Julie is amazing and much-needed. Shared proceeds enhance both the work of organizations and the ongoing success of the brewery. This is community-building at its finest — win-win opportunities in creative and engaging approaches between businesses and nonprofits,” Gilbert wrote.
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.