Brnovich wants to enforce abortion law while appealing ruling it's unconstitutional

He said ensuring the births of more people with disabilities also "will ensure that the existing disability community does not become starved of resources for research and care for individuals with disabilities.''

The attorney general also said Rayes must consider the "irreparable harm'' of preventing the state from enforcing the law while Brnovich asks the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn his ruling.

"While the law is enjoined, doctors can continue performing abortions knowing that the abortion is sought solely because of a genetic abnormality,'' he said. "This certainly constitutes irreparable harm.''

He said Rayes should allow the state to halt these abortions and prosecute doctors who perform them while he appeals.

But getting Rayes to give the go-ahead to enforce a new law he blocked just last month could prove difficult.

The judge specifically ruled that the statute, approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, places an undue burden on women. That outweighs any interest the state claims to have in promoting life or prohibiting discrimination, Rayes said.