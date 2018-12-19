A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van on Tucson's east side Wednesday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to Broadway Boulevard and Jessica Avenue for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Broadway from Jessica Avenue to Kolb Road was reopened by officers at 7:45 p.m., police said.
No further information has been released.
Broadway and Jessica is now open for normal travel. Please drive, walk and cycle with care Tucson! https://t.co/FhODBE3GsO