crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van on Tucson's east side Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to Broadway Boulevard and Jessica Avenue for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Broadway from Jessica Avenue to Kolb Road was reopened by officers at 7:45 p.m., police said.

No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1