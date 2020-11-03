 Skip to main content
Bronson leads Mercer in Pima County District 3 supervisors race
Candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 3. From left, Gabby Saucedo Mercer and Sharon Bronson.

In Pima County’s District 3, Incumbent Sharon Bronson is leading Republican opponent Gabby Mercer, according to early election results.

As of Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., unofficial results show that Bronson holds 63% of votes in the general election.

Bronson is seeking re-election for a seventh term in the westside District 3 of Pima County Board of Supervisors. Since first elected in 1996, Bronson has played a big role in the development of the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan and became the first woman to be chosen as Chairman of Board.

District 3 is Pima County’s largest district, representing 7,400 square miles in the western part of the county and sharing 130 miles of international border with Mexico. The district is home to about 47,000 registered Democrats, 31,000 registered Republicans and 35,000 independents.

