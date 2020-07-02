You are the owner of this article.
Brown pelican finds itself land-locked in Tucson

Veterinary technician Krista Jennings, left, holds a young Brown Pelican while veterinarian Dr. Roberto Aguilar and executive director Lisa Bates check the pelican's wing at Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd. on July 2, 2020. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A Brown Pelican brought to Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd. on July 2, 2020, was probably blown off course by monsoon winds, said Lisa Bates, executive director of the center. The birds are not common in Arizona and sometimes show up during monsoon season due to increased wind speeds and storms, according to Bates. The pelicans are rehabbed until they are able to travel. Then they are taken to San Diego to finish treatment and released back into their natural habit, said Bates. Usually a few Brown pelicans are found in Arizona every monsoon season, she added.

Krista Jennings, Tucson Wildlife Center veterinary technician, holds a young Brown Pelican during an exam at Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd. on July 2, 2020. 

