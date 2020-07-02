Brown pelican finds itself land-locked in Tucson

A Brown Pelican brought to Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd. on July 2, 2020, was probably blown off course by monsoon winds, said Lisa Bates, executive director of the center. The birds are not common in Arizona and sometimes show up during monsoon season due to increased wind speeds and storms, according to Bates. The pelicans are rehabbed until they are able to travel. Then they are taken to San Diego to finish treatment and released back into their natural habit, said Bates. Usually a few Brown pelicans are found in Arizona every monsoon season, she added.