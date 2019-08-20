A Rural/Metro Fire water tender feeds at Tucson Fire engine company spaying a deck gun onto a brush fire in the Pantano River near Grant and Wilmot roads, Tucson, Ariz., August 20, 2019. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Fire and Rural/Metro units on the scene of a brush fire in the Pantano Wash near Tanque Verde Road. Rural/Metro battalion chief Jay Karlik said R/M units would practice containment on the fire due to the heat and terrain of the river bed.

"We'll make sure structures are protected and keep it in the wash," Karlik said. He estimated about five acres of scrub trees, buffel grass and weeds were involved. Tucson Fire had two engines, a brush truck, a battalion chief on scene. Rural/Metro had two engines, two tenders, a brush truck and battalion chief on scene.

