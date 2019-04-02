Tucson Fire Ladder 1 sprays water a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

What initially started as a brush fire call, quickly became a structure fire Tuesday evening due to Tucson's windy conditions, officials say.

At about 6 p.m., Tucson firefighters were dispatched to Stone Avenue and Grant Road for the fire. A short time later, it spread to an adjacent building southeast of the scene at 32 E. Sahuaro St.

The blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire, causing additional units to be dispatched to the scene.

Crews needed their ladder trucks to attack the flames from above. The fire was under control about two hours after arrival.  

"Windy conditions and downed power lines made for a dangerous scene but initial information was that no one was injured," according to the Tucson Fire Department.

