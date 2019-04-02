What initially started as a brush fire call, quickly became a structure fire Tuesday evening due to Tucson's windy conditions, officials say.
At about 6 p.m., Tucson firefighters were dispatched to Stone Avenue and Grant Road for the fire. A short time later, it spread to an adjacent building southeast of the scene at 32 E. Sahuaro St.
T
he blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire, causing additional units to be dispatched to the scene.
Crews
needed their ladder trucks to attack the flames from above. The fire was under control about two hours after arrival.
"Windy conditions and downed power lines made for a dangerous scene but initial information was that no one was injured," according to the Tucson Fire Department.
Structure fire in Tucson
Tucson Fire Department units attack a commercial structure fire at 32 E. Sahuaro St., April 2, 2019, of Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson firefighters from Station 8 duck under smoke pouring from a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Ladder 1 sprays water a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Department units attack a commercial structure fire at 32 E. Sahuaro St., April 2, 2019, of Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Department units attack a commercial structure fire at 32 E. Sahuaro St., April 2, 2019, of Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson firefighter pulls a water supply line as units fight a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Ladder water and another ladder are silhouetted by the evening sky as units fight a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson firefighters keep a hose line on a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson firefighters evaluate their air supplies and safety gear after exiting a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
People watch Tucson Fire Department units at a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke filled the air and water filled the streets as Tucson Fire Department units fought a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Department units attack a commercial structure fire at 32 E. Sahuaro St., April 2, 2019, of Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Department units attack a commercial structure fire at 32 E. Sahuaro St., April 2, 2019, of Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Ladder 1 gets water after the units charged hose lines at a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Fire Department units at a structure fire near Grant Road and Stone Ave. on April 2, 2019.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
