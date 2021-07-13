Buffalo Soldiers plaza in Tucson pays homage to all-Black cavalry and infantry regiments

The charity organization is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers by educating and engaging the community about the impact of these soldiers. The group raised $70,000 for the memorial, said Covington, who worked with Councilman Richard Fimbres to see the memorial come to fruition.

Fimbres said the memorial plaza is the first voter-approved memorial honoring the Buffalo Soldiers. He said the memorial “will continue to benefit students and the community for future generations, honoring those African Americans who served in the U.S. Army from 1866-1948.”

The memorial plaza is located at the center, 1575 E. 36th St., in Ward 5 in the South Park Neighborhood. More than $155,000 in voter approved bonds was used for the design and construction of the memorial plaza as part of a Tucson Parks and Recreation project.

Finishing touches will be completed this summer, including permanent signage and the design and installation of four flagpoles that will fly flags of the Buffalo Soldiers regiments. The area chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers will provide the flags. Digital access to historical information at the memorial plaza is another phase that is under planning, said Covington.