Three residents and their six dogs all escaped their east-side home early Friday morning while the walls of their burning garage collapsed onto a vehicle, officials say.
Tucson Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the garage and attic into the living space, said Captain Nate Campbell, Tucson Fire spokesperson, in a press release.
The three people and six dogs who live in the home, in the 9900 block of East Leila, all evacuated to the front yard, Campbell said. The residents are able to stay with family, and Red Cross will provide them with clothing.
No one was injured, Campbell said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.