What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kevin Cummings.
Nominated by: Nary Vang.
Why: For being a caring boss. Cummings takes care of his employees in many ways, including having someone prepare breakfast and lunch for workers every day, Vang wrote in the nomination letter. Cummings will randomly do nice things for employees just because he wants to, Vang wrote. “He truly cares about what happens to his employees. He takes time to listen to their wants and needs, his door is always open, and he makes it known that he really wants the best for everyone,” Vang wrote. Vang said Cummings looks for ways for employees to earn more money and to advance their careers. “The things that he does as a boss are well over and beyond what is necessary for an employer,” Vang wrote. “When employees are at work, it feels like home. Kevin has worked really hard to create and cultivate that environment. Kevin truly is the epitome of kind.”
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.