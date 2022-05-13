$100M venture capital fund coming to Arizona, says ex-PayPal exec

Tucson and Arizona offer fertile ground for entrepreneurs but still lack the local venture capital needed to take startups to the next level, former PayPal executive Jack Selby said Thursday at the Tucson Metro Chamber’s inaugural Business Summit & Expo.

Selby is trying to do something about it, with a $100 million Arizona-based venture capital fund he hopes to announce in the next few weeks as part of InvisionAZ, a nonprofit he co-founded in 2018.

Selby, a Phoenix-area resident who commutes to California for his job as managing director for Thiel Capital, said the University of Arizona and other universities in the state provide a pipeline of technology and talent for local startups.

But although Arizona startups can win seed funding from local “angel” investor groups, bigger, venture-capital funding to drive growth is lacking within the state, Selby told about 200 summit attendees at the Tucson Convention Center.

“That’s great because you have to start somewhere, but where the ecosystem has traditionally really broken down is that if you want to go from here to there in terms of revenue growth, and get a $3 to $5 million check to really accelerate your growth, that’s been really hard to get,” said Selby, who sits on the Arizona Commerce Authority board of directors.

Selby says seeking out-of-state venture capital investment pushes money out of the local economy and causes talented people to move, while the “gravitational pull” of outside investors can force startups to relocate.

Michael Guymon, who was named president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber in February, said the group’s first Summit & Expo is part of his vision to provide more resources to help local businesses grow and thrive.

Guymon said he encourages business owners to have a “growth mindset,” with a passion for stretching themselves and sticking with their strategies despite daunting challenges.

“This is the mindset that allows people to thrive during the most challenging times in their lives, and boy, over the past couple years we’ve seen some significant challenges,” Guymon said.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.